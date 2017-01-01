Is it on the agenda?Add to Slack
How do you have better meetings? Create an agenda. Share it before the meeting. Ask better questions. Take notes. Write down clear next steps. None of this is rocket science. The hard part is finding the time to do it.
Nobody needs another place to go. Build your agenda naturally by adding ideas when they pop in your head. And in case you forget, GoodTalk prompts managers and employees to add things to the agenda between meetings. No more awkward silences.Learn More
Are your employees really telling you what's on their mind? Great meetings happen when employees help build agendas that address their questions, concerns, and ideas. Make sure they leave the meeting with more wind in their sails - not less.Learn More
Show your employees that their feedback is being taken seriously - not just jotted down in a notebook somewhere. GoodTalk creates a dedicated space for managers and employees to build stronger relationships by showing progress on the items from your last meeting. Staying on top of the little things can make a big difference.Learn More
"I love how easy it is to add agenda items through Slack! Sounds obvious but it saves me a good amount of time."
"I like that you prompt me and especially employees to add agenda items. I'm getting more agenda items from employees than I did before using GoodTalk and I'm getting items that I wouldn't have expected to get."
"I like the fact that the agenda for the weekly meeting is sort of a growing/evolving thing. We add topics during the week as they pop up and sometimes that even allows the other people to give a quick reply..."
Arrive at meetings with things to talk about. No more awkward silences.
Save time following up on next steps and make sure nothing falls through the cracks.
Build stronger relationships with the people on your team by acting on employee feedback.
Employees that take ownership proactively find and solve problems and create a more positive team environment.
Accountability is all about follow-through and is a major factor in building trust.
Make personal growth and development part of every conversation and help employees see the impact of their work.
Need some help? This should get you back on track.
You're on the right page! Click that “Add to Slack” button, then follow the prompting messages which will take you to the Slack App where you should have some Direct Messages from @goodtalk
Nope! GoodTalk will only interact with the people you tell it to. To set up a one-on-one, simply say
`meet with @person` in a direct message to @goodtalk and then the bot will reach out to that person. Or, to set up a team meeting, invite @goodtalk to a team channel in Slack. (i.e.
`/invite @goodtalk`)
We are currently in our beta stage with this product, so it is free to use! Our one ask is that you give us as much feedback as possible, so we can continue to shape this product into something you want to use every day.
Some companies lock down their slack communities and must manually approve adding an app to it.
We want to build a product that fits seamlessly into your daily life, a life where it becomes easier to give and receive feedback than not do anything at all.
Email us at support@soapboxhq.com and we’ll get back to you as quick as we can with some answers.